Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 12,038 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $32,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Nordson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $247.82 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average is $227.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.