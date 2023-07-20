Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 6,713 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $40,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.