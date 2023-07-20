Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 78,415 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $34,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

