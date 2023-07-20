Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,769 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $43,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,811 shares of company stock valued at $500,723 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

