Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $39,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

