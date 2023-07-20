Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $38,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.76 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

