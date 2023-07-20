Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $43,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 299.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Stock Performance

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

