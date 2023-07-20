Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.42 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $33,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.