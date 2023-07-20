Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.55 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $33,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

TFX opened at $251.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.36 and its 200 day moving average is $246.14.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

