Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.66 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $34,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

