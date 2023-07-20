Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.28 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $36,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Zillow Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

