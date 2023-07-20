Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.57 Million Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 2U worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 2U by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWOU opened at $4.49 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $361.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

