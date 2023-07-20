Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.93 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $38,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $365.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.