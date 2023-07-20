Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.45 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $40,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after buying an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.36.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $392.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

