Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.78 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $41,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

