Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.56 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $43,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.47 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.