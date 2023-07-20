Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $38,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $86.06 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

