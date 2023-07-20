Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $34,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BAH opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $116.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,845 shares of company stock worth $15,904,637. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

