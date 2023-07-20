Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $37,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

