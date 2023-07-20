Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

