Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,605 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 711,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after purchasing an additional 490,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.