Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,847 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $35,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

