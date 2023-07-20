Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $41,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $85.10 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,194,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.