Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,008 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $34,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

