Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,429 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $34,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 733,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,836 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.92 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

