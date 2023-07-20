Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $38,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after purchasing an additional 311,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

