Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,670 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $32,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:L opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

