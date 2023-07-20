Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,867 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,432,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,867 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

