Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 300,222 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300,222 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $37,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

STX stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

