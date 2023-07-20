Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,229 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $40,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 86,331 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 478,713 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.1% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

