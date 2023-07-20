Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,469 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.