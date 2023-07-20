Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,989 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

