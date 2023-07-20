Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,029 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $42,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

