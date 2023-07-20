Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,751 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748,085 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 49,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $40,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,811 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 10,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,975 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 296,656 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

