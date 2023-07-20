Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 512,694 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $43,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of IPG opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

