Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 700,234 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $37,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

