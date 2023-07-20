Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,673 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $255.26 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

