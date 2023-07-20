Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $41,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 177,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $417.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.53. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.