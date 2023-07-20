Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.15.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

