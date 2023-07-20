Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $34,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,240.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

