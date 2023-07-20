Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 88,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $33,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

