Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

