Suzy M. Seandel Sells 28,418 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.27. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.22 million. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in 8X8 by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,839,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 183,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.