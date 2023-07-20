Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.09), with a volume of 417,799 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.45. The firm has a market cap of £14.48 million, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

