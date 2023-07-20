Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

