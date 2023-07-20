TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 639,496 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 639,496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

