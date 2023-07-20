Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tennant Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.