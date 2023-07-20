Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $57.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

