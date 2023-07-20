Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $44,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 2,821.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $30,229,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.