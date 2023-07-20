The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after buying an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

